bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III Sells 1,254 Shares

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

