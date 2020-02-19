Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,066 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $823,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

