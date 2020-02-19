Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 971 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 971 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $102,644.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $4,856,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

