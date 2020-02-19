$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $250,118. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 206,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

