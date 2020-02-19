Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $211,746.16 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WM stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $126.46.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on WM. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.
