Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $211,746.16 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WM stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $126.46.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,173,000 after buying an additional 93,226 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.