Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells C$131,510.33 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.65, for a total transaction of C$131,510.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$816,441.67.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$63.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and a PE ratio of 52.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of C$49.32 and a 12 month high of C$63.43.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

