Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin Sells 1,216 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WM opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

