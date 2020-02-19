Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,506 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,768,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after buying an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,556,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 347,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

