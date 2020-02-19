36,377 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 76.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 150.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 233,501 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

