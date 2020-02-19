Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLGX opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 189,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 384,475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 714.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

