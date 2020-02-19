Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLGX opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 189,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 384,475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 714.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

bluebird bio Inc CFO William D. Baird III Sells 1,254 Shares
bluebird bio Inc CFO William D. Baird III Sells 1,254 Shares
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,066 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,066 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Power Integrations Inc VP Clifford Walker Sells 971 Shares of Stock
Power Integrations Inc VP Clifford Walker Sells 971 Shares of Stock
$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. This Quarter
$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. This Quarter
Waste Management, Inc. SVP Sells $211,746.16 in Stock
Waste Management, Inc. SVP Sells $211,746.16 in Stock
Open Text Corp Senior Officer Sells C$131,510.33 in Stock
Open Text Corp Senior Officer Sells C$131,510.33 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report