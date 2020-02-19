Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,290 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 105,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter.

NUDM opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

