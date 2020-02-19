Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Jerald W. Richards Sells 4,273 Shares

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $178,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCH opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

