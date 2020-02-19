Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Jerald W. Richards Sells 4,273 Shares

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $178,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PCH opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

bluebird bio Inc CFO William D. Baird III Sells 1,254 Shares
bluebird bio Inc CFO William D. Baird III Sells 1,254 Shares
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,066 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,066 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Power Integrations Inc VP Clifford Walker Sells 971 Shares of Stock
Power Integrations Inc VP Clifford Walker Sells 971 Shares of Stock
$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. This Quarter
$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. This Quarter
Waste Management, Inc. SVP Sells $211,746.16 in Stock
Waste Management, Inc. SVP Sells $211,746.16 in Stock
Open Text Corp Senior Officer Sells C$131,510.33 in Stock
Open Text Corp Senior Officer Sells C$131,510.33 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report