Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells C$89,250.00 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$89,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,449,479.50.

TSE RCH opened at C$29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.02. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$20.03 and a 12-month high of C$29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$270.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

