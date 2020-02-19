NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Sells $108,132.43 in Stock

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $108,132.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,248.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. NVE Corp has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $353.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NVE by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVE by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVE by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

