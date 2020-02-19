CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $184,725.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $184,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $81.06.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.