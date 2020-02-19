CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $184,725.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $184,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

