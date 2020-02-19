Shelly Marie Chadwick Sells 2,890 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

