Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

