Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $932,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 101,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

NYSE ETO opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

