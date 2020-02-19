Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,675 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of HNI worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HNI by 390.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. HNI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HNI’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

