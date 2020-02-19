UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in UGI by 3,301.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after buying an additional 2,000,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UGI by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 396,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.52. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

