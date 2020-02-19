Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

