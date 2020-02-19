Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 1,633.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

NYSE FRA opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.