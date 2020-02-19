Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $964,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 820,556 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 351,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

