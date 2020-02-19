Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 97,088 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

