Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Forescout Technologies worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $331,747.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,948 shares of company stock worth $2,871,050. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSCT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

