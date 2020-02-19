Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $247.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average of $223.44. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $248.74.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.