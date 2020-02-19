California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,000 Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AVX were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVX opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.29. AVX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. AVX’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

AVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

