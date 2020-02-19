LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

