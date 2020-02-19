Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

JNJ stock opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson Controls International PLC Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Johnson Controls International PLC Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $932,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $932,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,675 Shares of HNI Corp
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,675 Shares of HNI Corp
UGI Corp Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
UGI Corp Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report