Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

