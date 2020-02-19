Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE OMC opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

