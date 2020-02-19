California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 264.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allakos by 23.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. Allakos Inc has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

