Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Universal Display by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $116.92 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

