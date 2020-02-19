Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

