Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

DFP stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd (NYSE:DFP)

Johnson Controls International PLC Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $932,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,675 Shares of HNI Corp
UGI Corp Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI
