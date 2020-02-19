Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

DFP stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

