Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,777 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

