Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.