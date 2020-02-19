Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

ETJ stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

