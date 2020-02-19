Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Donaldson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

