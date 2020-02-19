Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. Nomura dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

