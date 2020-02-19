Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

