Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

