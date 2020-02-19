Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Veru from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. Research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Veru by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

