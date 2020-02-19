Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.78.

TXRH opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,501,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 432,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

