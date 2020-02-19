Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski Sells 1,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $42,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

