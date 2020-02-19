BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,797.50 ($23.65).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,749.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,743.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

