Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

TCX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Tucows from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tucows from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tucows by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tucows by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

