Bel Fuse (BELFA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BELFA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

