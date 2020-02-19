Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. Purchases 12,048 Shares of Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $12.98.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XERS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.