Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BFAM opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

